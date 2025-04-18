Centre To Convene High-Powered Committee Meeting On Ladakh on May 20

Leh: The Union government has on May 20, 2025 conveyed the meeting of the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh. A notice to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 17.

The meeting, to be chaired by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, will take place in New Delhi. This meeting comes after months of anticipation and repeated appeals by Ladakhi leaders and civil society representatives for dialogue with the Centre over various constitutional, environmental, and developmental concerns.

A meeting of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) was held in Kargil today, where they held detailed discussions on various issues related to the Four-Point Agenda.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kargil, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Co-Chairman, Leh Apex Body, said, "In the talks, we are stuck on a few things including domicile, to which we have expressed our disappointment. We are hoping that in the upcoming talks we will have discussions on domicile and other related issues."

"The main priority will be statehood, and secondly the safeguard. We have decided to focus on these two issues, if the employment issue takes a long time. If the talks are not successful, then the Leh Apex Body and KDA have decided to run the mass movement. The Leh Apex Body and the KDA will hold a meeting once every month," added Lakrook.

KDA Co-Chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said, "We had a detailed discussion on the Four-Point Agenda and focused on issues, including recruitment, reservation and domicile, PSC, Sixth Schedule, and, as the top priority, statehood. We have conveyed to the government that the cut-off date for domicile is 1989, and the reservation is 95%."

"We are hoping that in the upcoming talks, various issues like recruitment, domicile, and reservation—which we have already conveyed to the government—should be finalised and take a documented form. Our main issues will be statehood and the Sixth Schedule," said Karbalai.

He added, "Additionally, the UT administration, especially Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, is trying to push for the Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) proposal, industrial policy, and solar power plants, which are totally unacceptable to the Leh Apex Body and the KDA."

"We feel that the UT administration, particularly the Chief Secretary, is trying to sabotage the ongoing talks with the Centre and the MHA, which is completely unacceptable to all Ladakhis. We unanimously decided that if the upcoming talks are not in line with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, there will be mass agitation with public participation. This is a clear message we want to convey to the Centre. If the Centre reflects sincerity, the talks will continue," said Karbalai.

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan, said, "We want to resolve all the issues through dialogue, and we welcome the resumption of talks. The people and youth of Ladakh are distressed. I appeal to the government to ensure that the talks lead to some results so that peace can prevail in Ladakh. Otherwise, if there are no outcomes from the upcoming meeting, people will be compelled to take to the streets, as both our chairmen have said."

Tundup Thinless, former President, All Ladakh Unemployed Youth Association, stated, "Recruitment should be treated as the top priority. The government had earlier assured that the recruitment issue would be resolved first, but despite several rounds of talks, no concrete outcome has emerged."

"The issue of gazetted recruitment remains unresolved. The main bone of contention is the domicile policy. This issue must be addressed in the upcoming talks; otherwise, there can be no progress on recruitment. I believe a consensus must be reached on the domicile criteria — it should be designed in a way that protects Ladakh’s future and takes into account our region’s unique topography, culture, and customs," Thinless said.

"Ladakh should be treated as a special case, and a domicile policy with a reasonable cut-off date should be implemented. The government must approach this matter with compassion and sincerity, and fulfill the long-standing demand of the people," he added .

"The unfortunate reality is that in the previous rounds of talks on Ladakh’s issues, not even a single point from the four-point agenda has seen any progress. This time, we are genuinely hoping for a positive outcome and real solutions," he said.

"To be very honest, the condition of the youth in Ladakh is dire — and one can't truly understand it without witnessing the ground reality. The issue of domicile should not be seen as something that concerns only the youth; it affects everyone and will shape the future of Ladakh. It's not just about recruitment — it’s about determining who will be considered a resident of Ladakh in the years to come," Thinless concluded.