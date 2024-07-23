ETV Bharat / state

Centre Targeting Congress Govt Over Valmiki Corporation Scam Case Probe: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam case, saying he had nothing to do with it but was being unnecessarily being targeted.

"I have nothing to do with the Valmiki corporation scam case. The Central government is targeting our government without any reason," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking during the protest at Vidhana Soudha today, he said, "The ED officials had threatened Kallesh (former MD of Maharishi Valmiki ST Corporation) to tell my name unnecessarily by mentally torturing him. A case has also been registered in this regard. Overall, the Centre is attempting to destabilize the state government, target the CM, tarnish the CM's image," he alleged.

Around 90 percent of the investigation by SIT has been completed, he said adding that it has been revealed to be the bank's fault.

ED raided former minister Nagendra, who was arrested in this case MLA Basanagouda Daddal's house.

"The Valmiki corporation scam has nothing to do with the government. They are trying to weaken the government. The investigation is going on very fast. The ED has never come to investigate the scams that happened during the BJP era. The BJP government had not even given any case to the CBI for investigation. Since they are at the Centre, cases are being handed over to the CBI. We have supported in the investigation," he said.