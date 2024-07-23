Centre Targeting Congress Govt Over Valmiki Corporation Scam Case Probe: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam case, saying he had nothing to do with it but was being unnecessarily being targeted.
"I have nothing to do with the Valmiki corporation scam case. The Central government is targeting our government without any reason," Siddaramaiah said.
Speaking during the protest at Vidhana Soudha today, he said, "The ED officials had threatened Kallesh (former MD of Maharishi Valmiki ST Corporation) to tell my name unnecessarily by mentally torturing him. A case has also been registered in this regard. Overall, the Centre is attempting to destabilize the state government, target the CM, tarnish the CM's image," he alleged.
Around 90 percent of the investigation by SIT has been completed, he said adding that it has been revealed to be the bank's fault.
ED raided former minister Nagendra, who was arrested in this case MLA Basanagouda Daddal's house.
"The Valmiki corporation scam has nothing to do with the government. They are trying to weaken the government. The investigation is going on very fast. The ED has never come to investigate the scams that happened during the BJP era. The BJP government had not even given any case to the CBI for investigation. Since they are at the Centre, cases are being handed over to the CBI. We have supported in the investigation," he said.
Congress MLAs led by Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhansouda today, alleging that the Central government is misusing the ED in connection with the Valmiki Development Corporation scam investigation.
The ministers and MLAs raised slogans against the Central Government, alleging that the ED officials had harassed the previous MD of the Corporation, Kalleshappa, by naming the CM, DCM and Nagendra. They also displayed posters against the ED and the central government.
DCM Shivakumar said that the Central government is misusing the investigative agencies in the Valmiki scam case. "SIT officials have recovered most of the transferred money. What is the need for ED to intervene in this? They are pressurizing our government official to tell the names of CM and DCM. The official has thus accused the agency of mental harassment," he said.
