Centre's Swachh Bharat Snub To Jammu And Kashmir: Consistent Curtailment Of Funds Hitting Scheme Implementation

Srinagar: Despite much brouhaha about the Swachh Bharat Mission aiming for cleaner Jammu and Kashmir, the government of India has not released the funds which it had allocated to the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir was allocated Rs 1481.43 crore from 2019 to 2024. This amount was allocated for rural and urban sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G). Out of this Rs 642.59 crore was released to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a reply in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the budget session, Rs 251.73 crore were allocated in 2019-2020, only Rs 120.45 crore were released. In 2020-21, Rs 310.12 crore were allocated, only Rs 132.78 crore was released. In 2021-2022, Rs 289.67 crore were allocated but only Rs 125.34 crore were released. In 2022-2023, the central government allocated Rs 342.91 crore but only Rs 141.25 crore was released. In 2023-2024, the allocation was Rs 287 crore, only Rs 122.77 crore was released.

Officials said the amount released curtails implementation of SBM and the sanitation goals are not achieved. Director General Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra said that whatever amount of funds the department receives after allocation, they are utilised in implementation of the sanitation mission.

However, other officials differed arguing that the Jammu and Kashmir government in August 2023 declared the UT as Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus model which now is creating hindrance in seeking budgetary support from the GoI.

"The national deadline for declaring states and UTs as ODF was August 2024, but JK declared itself ODF plus free a year before the deadline, when the fact is that sanitation goals were not achieved on ground. This is now becoming a huge problem in seeking grants and funds from GoI," officials told ETV Bharat.

According to the SBM guidelines, a state or UT once declared ODF free plus can not avail or seek grants from the government of India.

Launched on Gandhi Jayanti in October 2014 with much fanfare to ensure a clean India, the SBM was aimed to end open defecation, manage solid and liquid waste scientifically under the sustainable development goals of the United Nations (UN) to end pollution.