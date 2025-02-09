ETV Bharat / state

Centre Should Take Diplomatic Steps To Stop 'Atrocities' On Hindus In Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the Centre should take diplomatic steps to stop "atrocities" on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Centre should take diplomatic steps to stop 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Centre should take diplomatic steps to stop "atrocities" on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Gehlot's remarks came after Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said in a written response in the Lok Sabha that since August last year, reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms, or put pressure on Bangladesh," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"The government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," the senior Congress leader added.

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Centre should take diplomatic steps to stop "atrocities" on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Gehlot's remarks came after Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said in a written response in the Lok Sabha that since August last year, reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms, or put pressure on Bangladesh," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"The government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," the senior Congress leader added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDUSBANGLADESHASHOK GEHLOT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.