Centre should take diplomatic steps to stop 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Centre should take diplomatic steps to stop "atrocities" on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Gehlot's remarks came after Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday said in a written response in the Lok Sabha that since August last year, reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms, or put pressure on Bangladesh," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"The government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," the senior Congress leader added.