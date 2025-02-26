Centre Should Clarify Its Stand On Mekedatu: Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday asked the Centre to spell out its stand on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in the state. Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said he raised the issue of Mekedatu with Union Minister C R Patil and his deputy, V Somanna, during his visit to Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on discussing and securing approvals for several pending irrigation projects. "I asked the Centre, 'What is your stand on the Mekedatu issue?' We may be pushing for it, or they may be opposing it, or they may say no—but they must clarify their position," Shivakumar told reporters. The Deputy Chief Minister said Patil is in a position to ensure justice and should explain the feasibility of the proposal.

"We presented a proposal for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir because we don’t want any further delays. We asked the Union Minister for a clear statement on the Centre’s stance," he said. Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka wants the Centre to inform the Supreme Court about its position on the Mekedatu issue so that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can benefit from it.

The Deputy CM pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government—an ally in the INDIA bloc—was opposing the project due to political reasons. "They (Tamil Nadu) fear that we will create problems for them if the Mekedatu reservoir is built, which is not the case," he added. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the project, citing concerns that it could negatively impact the state’s water supply.

The project aims to provide 4.75 TMC of drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby areas while generating 400 MW of power. The estimated cost of the project, as per 2019 rates, is Rs 9,000 crore. Shivakumar also highlighted an ongoing dispute concerning the Pennar River. "We have requested discussions on the issue because last year, 300 TMC of Pennar River water flowed directly into the sea without being utilised. The year before that, over 400 TMC was wasted," he said.

Explaining the context of his meeting with Patil, Shivakumar noted that he and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge had recently attended the Second All-India State Ministers’ Conference on Water Vision-2047 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. At the conference, he had presented multiple proposals.

According to him, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta gave a PowerPoint presentation outlining Karnataka’s pending irrigation projects, outstanding payments, and commitments made by the Centre. Shivakumar said Patil allotted him time on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to the irrigation department.

He also raised concerns regarding the Tungabhadra Dam, stating that due to 30 TMC of silt accumulation, Karnataka is incurring significant losses.

"We have proposed constructing the Navale Dam on the Tungabhadra River. Our technical team has submitted a proposal. I have already spoken to the Ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and officials from both states held a separate meeting. We also brought this to the attention of the Union Water Resources Minister, C R Patil. He assured us that if we are in agreement, the Centre will also approve it," Shivakumar said.

Additionally, he mentioned that he had spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the phone and informed him that he would meet him on March 1 along with his team. He also discussed the project with Telangana’s Irrigation Minister. "I cannot disclose the second alternative at this stage. Without first sharing the details with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and securing their approval, I cannot discuss it publicly," he said.

Shivakumar noted that multiple proposals exist for de-silting the Tungabhadra Dam, but the challenge lies in disposing of 25–30 TMC of silt, which requires substantial financial resources. Karnataka’s technical team has suggested postponing the de-silting efforts and instead prioritising the optimal use of available water.

River-linking is another issue the Centre is pushing forward, Shivakumar said, adding that he presented details of Karnataka’s water share in response. "We have submitted proposals worth Rs 11,122 crore. Other projects include upgrading dam gates and implementing safety measures. The technical team is working on these aspects," he added.

Automation of canals to ensure water reaches the tail-end regions was another key topic of discussion with Patil, according to Shivakumar. Karnataka’s irrigation department technical team gave a presentation on utilising advanced technology to modernise the sector. Shivakumar stated that he would visit Delhi again on March 18 to continue discussions.

Regarding the Almatti Dam on the Krishna River, Shivakumar said he urged Patil to issue a long-pending gazette notification. "It is our right to raise the Almatti Dam’s height to 524 feet, and the Centre must grant us permission. We have been proceeding with the expectation of obtaining approval," he said.

He also discussed the Kalasa-Banduri Canal Project, which aims to provide drinking water to several drought-prone regions in North Karnataka.