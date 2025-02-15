ETV Bharat / state

Centre Sanctions Rs 529.50 Crore Loan For Wayanad Rehabilitation, To Be Utilised By Mar 31

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has sanctioned a loan of around Rs 529.50 crore under its capital investment scheme for the rehabilitation of landslides-hit areas of Wayanad with a condition that Kerala has to utilise the amount by March 31, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Friday and termed the stipulation as a "huge practical problem."

The conditions attached to the loan under the Centre's 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25', require that the released amount be forwarded to the implementing agencies within 10 working days.

If there is any delay beyond that period, the state will be liable to pay interest to the Centre on the amount released, as per the weighted interest rate on open market borrowings for the previous year, it said.

Reacting to the development, Balagopal told reporters that the state had requested both a grant and a loan for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas in Wayanad district.

"What we received was not a grant; it is a loan of Rs 529.50 crore under the CapEx (capital expenditure) scheme. It is a long-term loan that must be repaid. However, it must be utilised very quickly, which is one of the loan's conditions. That poses a huge practical problem," the minister claimed.

He said that despite the conditions attached to the loan, the state will proceed with the rehabilitation work and will convey to the Central government the practical difficulties of utilising such a large amount within a short timeframe—by March 31.

Balagopal added that while Kerala has not received any grant, which is typically provided in the event of such disasters, the loan was also delayed. "They should have provided it a bit earlier," he said.

Nevertheless, once all clearances are received, the state will proceed with the first phase of rehabilitation work, including the construction of a township within a year or by next year, the minister said.

Agreeing with Balagopal, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan also said that the condition to utilise the loan amount by March 31 was "impractical."

In a hard-hitting criticism of the Centre's move Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said that providing a loan instead of a special financial package for the rehabilitation work amounted to mocking the affected people in Wayanad, who have "lost their lives, livelihoods and are standing helpless."