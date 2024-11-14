ETV Bharat / state

Centre Requests HC To Direct Karnataka Govt To Vacate Madrasa In Srirangapatna Jama Masjid

While arguing for the Central government, K Arvind Kamath highlighted that despite being protected since 1951, the Jama Masjid still hosts unauthorized madrasa activities.

Police personnel near the entrance of Karnataka High Court
Police personnel near the entrance of Karnataka High Court (IANS)
By PTI

Bengaluru: The Central government has requested the Karnataka High Court to direct the Mandya district administration and the state government to clear a madrasa operating within the premises of the historic Jama Masjid in Srirangapatna. The Waqf Board, opposing this move, has claimed the mosque as its property and defended the right to conduct madrasa activities there.

The matter was brought before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N V Anjaria following a public interest litigation filed by a person named Abhishek Gowda from Kabbalu village in Kanakapura taluk. The petition alleged “unauthorised madrasa activities” within the mosque. Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court of Karnataka, K Arvind Kamath argued that the Jama Masjid was designated as a protected monument in 1951, yet unauthorised madrasa operations continue there.

He noted that concerns over potential law and order issues have so far prevented any intervention. Kamath urged the court to direct the Mandya district administration to take action and vacate the madrasa from the mosque.

In defence, lawyers for the state government and the Waqf Board contested this request, stating that the Waqf Board had been recognised as the owner of the property since 1963 and, thus, conducting madrasa activities there is lawful. After hearing both sides, the bench adjourned the case for further arguments, scheduling the next hearing for November 20.

CHIEF JUSTICE N V ANJARIAKARNATAKA HIGH COURTWAQF BOARDCENTRAL GOVERNMENT

