Centre Proposes Greenfield Expressway To Link Hyderabad And Nagpur

Centre proposed a new Hyderabad-Nagpur Greenfield Expressway as an alternative to congested NH-44 and to bypass the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Centre has prepared a proposal for a new Greenfield Expressway to improve connectivity between Hyderabad in Telangana and Nagpur in Maharashtra, sources said. Officials recently discussed the plan with the Telangana government.

Currently, National Highway (NH)-44 serves as the main route between the two cities. However, the highway passes through sensitive forest zones, including the Kawal Tiger Reserve, where expansion works have faced several obstacles. To address issues, the Centre has planned to construct a separate Greenfield Expressway as an alternative.

NH-44 is the longest highway in the country, stretching from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. In Telangana, it passes through Jadcherla, Hyderabad, Medchal, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad before entering Maharashtra and connecting to Nagpur. With rapid growth in vehicular traffic, this route has become heavily congested.

During earlier attempts to widen NH-44 inside the Kawwal Tiger Reserve, conservation groups raised concerns that the movement of tigers from Maharashtra into Telangana could be affected. To avoid further ecological disruption, the Centre has now proposed a new alignment that bypasses the reserve.

According to preliminary plans, the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur Greenfield Expressway will run parallel to NH-44. The route will not pass through Mancherial but will instead cut across midway points before heading directly to Nagpur. Initially, the Telangana government had requested a Greenfield alternative to the Rajiv Gandhi Road (Hyderabad-Mancherial route). However, the Centre appears to have shelved this proposal and shifted focus to the Nagpur alignment.

According to sources, Telangana officials believe that while the new alignment is important, if the Regional Ring Road (RRR) is extended up to Mancherial, it would benefit people travelling towards Peddapalli, Asifabad and Sirpur Kagaznagar. The Centre has clarified that multiple options were studied before arriving at the current proposal.

