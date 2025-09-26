ETV Bharat / state

Centre Proposes Greenfield Expressway To Link Hyderabad And Nagpur

Hyderabad: The Centre has prepared a proposal for a new Greenfield Expressway to improve connectivity between Hyderabad in Telangana and Nagpur in Maharashtra, sources said. Officials recently discussed the plan with the Telangana government.

Currently, National Highway (NH)-44 serves as the main route between the two cities. However, the highway passes through sensitive forest zones, including the Kawal Tiger Reserve, where expansion works have faced several obstacles. To address issues, the Centre has planned to construct a separate Greenfield Expressway as an alternative.

NH-44 is the longest highway in the country, stretching from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. In Telangana, it passes through Jadcherla, Hyderabad, Medchal, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad before entering Maharashtra and connecting to Nagpur. With rapid growth in vehicular traffic, this route has become heavily congested.

During earlier attempts to widen NH-44 inside the Kawwal Tiger Reserve, conservation groups raised concerns that the movement of tigers from Maharashtra into Telangana could be affected. To avoid further ecological disruption, the Centre has now proposed a new alignment that bypasses the reserve.