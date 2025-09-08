ETV Bharat / state

Bundi’s Centre Of Excellence For Vegetables Provides Affordable Saplings For Fields And Kitchen Gardens

Saplings being grown at the Centre of Excellence For Vegetables. ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: Can you think of developing a nursery of 50 saplings for a kitchen garden with just Rs 100? This is exactly what the Centre of Excellence For Vegetables in Bundi is doing.

Established in 2010 by the Government of Rajasthan, this institution has been providing saplings both to the farmers as well as individuals at a nominal rate of Rs 2 per sapling. These saplings are of various vegetables, including chilli, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, brinjal and tomato.

The cost of developing a similar nursery by procuring plant saplings from the open market would run into thousands of rupees.

The Centre of Excellence For Vegetables in Bundi (ETV Bharat)

Joint Director of Horticulture at Kota, R K Jain, disclosed, “Anyone can take the saplings from here.”

Meanwhile, the Centre’s Deputy Director, Durga Lal Arya, claimed that the saplings are prepared in a completely scientific manner.

“Complete arrangements are made to ensure that the plant does not suffer from any kind of disease and remains suitable for cultivation. Plants of vine crops like bitter gourd, watermelon and muskmelon are also prepared here along with papaya and flowers. A farmer can also get the plants of his favourite vegetables prepared here by bringing seeds of his own choice.”

Arya says that if a farmer brings expensive seeds and his saplings are not prepared properly, he suffers a loss. But he gets good saplings prepared at the Centre.