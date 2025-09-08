Bundi’s Centre Of Excellence For Vegetables Provides Affordable Saplings For Fields And Kitchen Gardens
These saplings are of various vegetables, including chilli, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, brinjal and tomato and can be bought for only Rs. 2 per plant.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Bundi: Can you think of developing a nursery of 50 saplings for a kitchen garden with just Rs 100? This is exactly what the Centre of Excellence For Vegetables in Bundi is doing.
Established in 2010 by the Government of Rajasthan, this institution has been providing saplings both to the farmers as well as individuals at a nominal rate of Rs 2 per sapling. These saplings are of various vegetables, including chilli, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, brinjal and tomato.
The cost of developing a similar nursery by procuring plant saplings from the open market would run into thousands of rupees.
Joint Director of Horticulture at Kota, R K Jain, disclosed, “Anyone can take the saplings from here.”
Meanwhile, the Centre’s Deputy Director, Durga Lal Arya, claimed that the saplings are prepared in a completely scientific manner.
“Complete arrangements are made to ensure that the plant does not suffer from any kind of disease and remains suitable for cultivation. Plants of vine crops like bitter gourd, watermelon and muskmelon are also prepared here along with papaya and flowers. A farmer can also get the plants of his favourite vegetables prepared here by bringing seeds of his own choice.”
Arya says that if a farmer brings expensive seeds and his saplings are not prepared properly, he suffers a loss. But he gets good saplings prepared at the Centre.
He said that farmers are getting thousands of saplings prepared at the Centre and then taking them to their fields for transplanting.
A single sapling is taken out directly from the tray and can be planted directly in the field or the kitchen garden in the evening. It stabilises overnight and gradually grows to produce.
Experts disclosed that by bringing the seeds here for preparing the saplings, farmers save on time, besides there being no chance of the saplings being afflicted with soil-borne diseases as they are prepared in a soilless manner.
Arya further disclosed that the Centre prepared around seven lakh saplings in 2024 and is expected to prepare 10 lakh to 12 lakh saplings this year.
He disclosed that it takes 30 to 35 days for the saplings of many crops to be ready, while some of them get ready between 18 to 25 days.
A farmer can get the saplings prepared in two ways at the Centre. In case he brings his own seeds, then he has to pay Rs 1 per sapling; otherwise, he has to pay Rs 2. The fee is charged only for a living plant.
The saplings are prepared in poly houses that are environmentally friendly under the guidance of agriculture experts and are inspected daily.
In case of any deficiency, they are provided instant nutrition. These saplings are watered through the drip irrigation method. The planting of seeds is also done by machine
Since the saplings are prepared through a soilless method, the seeds are sown in a mixture of coco peat, vermiculite and perlite in the seed preparation tray that is kept in a polyhouse at a suitable temperature.
Also Read
History In Stone: Rare Rock Garden At MGU Nalgonda Fascinates Students And Visitors
Maharashtra | Ginger Farming Turns A Boon For Manoj Gonte; Earns Lakhs Of Rupees