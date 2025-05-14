Centre Not Giving Funds To Karnataka, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday came down on the Union Government for not releasing funds allocated to the state for the implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Speaking to reporters after chairing the state-level Disha (District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee) meeting, Siddaramaiah said that the Centre had earmarked Rs 22,758 crore grants for the State for 2024-25 to implement CSS. "But so far, only Rs 18,561 crore have been released. The Centre is yet to release Rs 4,195 crore even three months after the end of the previous fiscal year," he said.

Further, he said the 15th Finance Commission had recommended a special grant of Rs 11,495 crore to the state, which has also not been released yet. Similarly, the Centre is yet to release its share of Rs 559 crore to the state towards the social security schemes. In Jal Jeevan Mission alone, the Centre has to give Rs 10,000 crore to the state, he added.

"The state contributes around Rs 4.5 lakh crore to the Centre's tax kitty. Despite that, not even a minor help comes from the Centre. If this is the situation, how should we take up development work?" the Chief Minister asked.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were petitioned in this regard on several occasions but to no avail. He also read out the letters he wrote to the Centre seeking a timely release of funds while asking members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from the state to put pressure on the Centre to get funds that are due for the state. "You all should put pressure on the PM and get the funds released at the earliest," he said.