ETV Bharat / state

Centre Misused Army To Dismantle TMC Stage To Protest 'Atrocities' On West Bengal Migrants, Alleges Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of "misusing" the Indian Army to dismantle a stage erected here to protest alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. The Indian Army had begun the dismantling of the TMC's stage erected beside the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area in central Kolkata on grounds that the party had overshot the programme's permission tenure when Banerjee rushed to the spot.

"I do not blame the Army. This is the BJP's vendetta politics. The double-engine government of the BJP is to be blamed. They are misusing the Army. This is unethical, undemocratic, and it's a shame that the BJP has stooped to such levels," Banerjee alleged while speaking to reporters from the partially dismantled structure. The TMC was holding sit-ins at the site on Saturdays and Sundays for nearly the past one month.

"The BJP wants to misuse the Army for their own purposes. This is a sad message. They do not care about the country's internal issues or its border security. They only care about fighting the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. But the more they do this, the worse the result will be for them," Banerjee claimed. The Army should have consulted the Kolkata Police before dismantling the stage, the CM maintained.

"They could have called me, and I would have removed the stage within minutes. They could have contacted the state police or the Kolkata CP, since this was about law and order, and that is a state subject. They could have also spoken to our sports minister Aroop Biswas like they did during the Durand Cup," she said, alleging that the police were deliberately insulted by this act on Police Day.

"It is not the Army's job to dismantle stages; it's the job of the police. They cannot intervene in political matters without the local police. Who are they to remove our flags and banners? The BJP gave them direction. The Army is not guilty, the BJP is. We have the acumen to understand that they did it upon instructions of the Union defence minister. I am blaming the BJP and the defence minister," Banerjee stated.

She claimed that her party paid Rs 20,000 to the defence establishment as a security deposit for the permission, adding that there was no programme of any other party at the site. "I only appeal to the Army to remain neutral and not play in the hands of the BJP and not be involved in a dirty political game because everybody loves them," the CM said.

She alleged that about "200 army personnel ran from the site" once they saw her arriving. "Why are you running, I asked, you are my friends? This is not your fault," Banerjee stated. The leader asserted that such actions only strengthened her resolve to strike back harder.

"I do not need Modi Babu's permission for conducting a programme, I take sanction from the people. I will not blame the Army, because they work for the nation. Does the PM take permission from us when he comes here? We allow it because that is political courtesy," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief directed party leaders, including ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas who accompanied her to the spot, to remove the protest site to the Esplanade crossing, a few hundred metres away, from Tuesday onwards.