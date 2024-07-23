ETV Bharat / state

Centre Gives Green Signal To Tamil Nadu On Parandur Airport Site Clearance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government is planning to set up its second airport at Parandur under the Walajabad union of Kanchipuram district.

The government announced the acquisition of 69.05 hectares of land in Nelwai village of Kanchipuram circle and 67.13 hectares of land in Utayarapakkam village of Sriperumbudur circle for setting up the airport. Earlier the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) had prepared a detailed project report for the Parandur airport project.

According to the project report, the airport will be built in four phases at a cost of Rs 32,704 crores to handle one crore passengers per year. Around 5,000 acres of land has been acquired in Paranthur, Ekanapuram and 12 surrounding villages to build the new international airport.

At the Same time, people in the rural areas of Ekanapuram have been fighting for a long time claiming that their livelihood will be affected. However, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, efforts are being intensified to establish the airport. Meanwhile, TIDCO applied for site clearance of Parandur Airport in 2023.