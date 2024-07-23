Centre Gives Green Signal To Tamil Nadu On Parandur Airport Site Clearance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government is planning to set up its second airport at Parandur under the Walajabad union of Kanchipuram district.
The government announced the acquisition of 69.05 hectares of land in Nelwai village of Kanchipuram circle and 67.13 hectares of land in Utayarapakkam village of Sriperumbudur circle for setting up the airport. Earlier the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) had prepared a detailed project report for the Parandur airport project.
According to the project report, the airport will be built in four phases at a cost of Rs 32,704 crores to handle one crore passengers per year. Around 5,000 acres of land has been acquired in Paranthur, Ekanapuram and 12 surrounding villages to build the new international airport.
At the Same time, people in the rural areas of Ekanapuram have been fighting for a long time claiming that their livelihood will be affected. However, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, efforts are being intensified to establish the airport. Meanwhile, TIDCO applied for site clearance of Parandur Airport in 2023.
It applied for site clearance, project clearance and environmental clearance from the Ministry of Defence and Civil Aviation. The Ministry of Defence had issued a no-objection certificate for the Parandur Airport last year.
The officials of Civil Aviation Ministry, Army and Air Force conducted a survey in Parandur recently. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given clearance for the site where Parandur Airport is located. After this, it is expected that the airport infrastructure work will start very soon.
