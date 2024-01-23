Centre elevates two additional judges to permanent positions in HC of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

Srinagar: In a pivotal move aimed at strengthening the judicial system, the Central Government issued a notification on January 22, officially appointing two additional judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as permanent judges. The individuals selected for this prestigious elevation are Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.

A notification released by the Ministry of Law and Justice delineated, "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Justice Rahul Bharti and (ii) Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to be Judges of that High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

This landmark decision comes in the wake of the recent recommendations put forth by the Collegium of the Supreme Court earlier this month. The Collegium, comprising the Chief Justice of India and other distinguished judges, meticulously evaluated the judicial prowess, integrity, and overall performance of both Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi before proposing their names for the permanent judicial positions.

While the notification did not specify the precise date on which the newly appointed judges will assume their responsibilities, it is anticipated that the transition from additional judges to permanent judges will transpire expeditiously.

Both Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi have been serving as Additional Judges in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, contributing significantly to the administration of Justice in the region.