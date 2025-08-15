Centre 'Discriminating' Against States In Tax Distribution, Resource Allocation, Alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of partiality in the distribution of taxes and other resources from the central pool among states and called upon people to raise their voice against it.

Speaking after hoisting the national tricolour at the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground here on Friday, Siddaramaiah said the central government had not been following the principle of impartiality in the distribution of taxes and other resources to states.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka has been accusing the centre of showing a step-motherly attitude towards the southern state in tax devolution and providing funds for development works ever since it came to power in 2023. It had even started a campaign ‘Out Tax, Our Right’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to corner the BJP.

Siddaramaiah also accused the central agencies like Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and CBI of not functioning as per the democratic principles and Constitutional aspirations. “An opinion that the IT, ED, CBI and other Constitutional bodies are not functioning to uphold the principles and aspirations of democracy and the Constitution has been emerging from many forums. All responsible citizens must raise their voices against this,” he said.

Highlighting the widening gap in wealth distribution among different sections of people, Siddaramaiah said 80 per cent of the country's wealth is with 10 per cent of rich people. But their contribution to GST is just 3 per cent, whereas 90 per cent of people, who have been struggling to make both ends meet, contribute 97 per cent to the country's GST collection. “Such being the case, how can our economy going to flourish. To bridge this gap his we have rolled out five guarantees,” he said.

He said his government's guarantees, under which Rs 96,000 crore have been spent since May 2023, have changed the course of the State's development in a position way. “The per capita income of people of Karnataka has been doubled in the last 10 years from Rs 1,01,858 in 2013-2014 to Rs 2,04,605 in 2024-25, which is the highest in the country. The participation of women in the labour force has increased to 23%. This was possible because of our guarantees,” the CM said.

Further, he claimed the state's development model has received more than 250 awards in the last two years. As per the India Justice Report, Karnataka's legal system, policing, and the law and order situation are at the forefront in the country.