'Released Over Rs 1,290 Cr To Bengal Under Flood Management', Centre Counters Mamata's 'Discrimination' Charge

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation of "discrimination" over flood management and river cleaning, asserting that India is already working closely with Bhutan on trans-border river issues and has released more than Rs 1,290 crore to the state under flood management programmes.

A day after torrential rain wreaked havoc in large parts of north Bengal, leaving 30 dead and several missing across the region, Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of ignoring her call to set up an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, warning that "north Bengal would continue to bear the consequences" of recurrent floods without it.

She also claimed that "the Centre provides no funds for flood management and has even halted the Ganga Action Plan for cleaning the river".

In response, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a post on X that India and Bhutan already have institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Group of Experts (JGE), Joint Technical Team (JTT), and Joint Experts Team (JET) to address issues of river erosion, silt deposition, and flash floods affecting north Bengal.