ETV Bharat / state

Centre Contributed Just 20% of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Cost, Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the Centre has very little role in the Bengaluru Metro Rail project as 80 to 90 per cent of the project cost was borne by the state government.

He said the state government requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro Rail from RV Road to the Electronic City out of respect for him.

"Today Yellow Line has been inaugurated. 80 per cent of the project cost has been contributed by the State government, and 20 per cent was borne by the BJP government at the Centre. In some places, the Centre has spent only 11 per cent," Shivakumar told reporters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro at RV Road Metro Station.

"Centre has fully neglected Karnataka, but to respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we requested him to inaugurate the Metro Yellow Line,” Shivakumar said. According to him, the Karnataka state government gave money for the land acquisition and infrastructure.

The Centre was supposed to shoulder 50 per cent of the project cost, but it did not give money. "However, for the honour of Karnataka’s state capital Bengaluru, which generates huge tax for the Centre, where every year nearly 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh new job creation happens and techies from across the country come here seeking job and also for the convenience of techies, we built metro rail till the electronic city,” Shivakumar said.

The Deputy CM said that the flyover in the Electronic City was constructed during Manmohan Singh’s tenure. He also thanked Infosys, Biocon, Delta and others who donated money to build Metro stations.

"Some BJP people are projecting that the Metro Rail was a Central government project, but the Centre has done nothing. No MP gave a penny or any cooperation for the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru. It is a matter of shame for all the MPs of Karnataka,” he charged.

Shivakumar claimed that the Centre did not help Karnataka get funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Alleging that the Centre did not give sufficient funds for the city’s infrastructure, the Deputy CM appealed to Modi to give Rs 1 lakh crore for Bengaluru, as has been given to the national capital Delhi, "because this is the second highest tax-generating city in the country".