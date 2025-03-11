ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz's AAC, Ansari's JKIM Banned For Five Years Under UAPA

Srinagar: The Centre has imposed a five-year ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

According to two separate notifications from the Ministry of Home Affairs, both organisations have been accused of engaging in activities that endanger India's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

ACC members, as per the notification, have been supporting terrorist activities, propagating anti-India narratives and mobilising funds for secessionist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. The group has also been accused of inciting violence, fostering discontent against the Indian state and encouraging armed resistance.

The Ministry has listed several criminal cases against AAC and its leaders, such as sedition, illegal assembly and inciting violence. Cases have been booked at different police stations in Srinagar, including Nowhatta, Safa Kadal and Kothi Bagh against Umar Farooq and other AAC members for giving speeches against the Indian government, encouraging election boycotts, and organising protests.