Mirwaiz's AAC, Ansari's JKIM Banned For Five Years Under UAPA

Srinagar: The Centre has imposed a five-year ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
According to two separate notifications from the Ministry of Home Affairs, both organisations have been accused of engaging in activities that endanger India's sovereignty, integrity, and security.
ACC members, as per the notification, have been supporting terrorist activities, propagating anti-India narratives and mobilising funds for secessionist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. The group has also been accused of inciting violence, fostering discontent against the Indian state and encouraging armed resistance.
The Ministry has listed several criminal cases against AAC and its leaders, such as sedition, illegal assembly and inciting violence. Cases have been booked at different police stations in Srinagar, including Nowhatta, Safa Kadal and Kothi Bagh against Umar Farooq and other AAC members for giving speeches against the Indian government, encouraging election boycotts, and organising protests.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed a chargesheet against AAC spokesperson Aftab Ahmad Shah and others for their suspected anti-national activities. The government is of the opinion that AAC, left on its own, will keep facilitating militancy, inciting disturbances to public order and igniting separatist uprisings within the region.
Referring to Section 3 of the UAPA, the government has imposed an immediate ban on AAC, saying the action is essential to avoid further danger to national security. The move is part of a broader initiative to check organisations associated with separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Similarly, the government has accused JKIM members of aiding terrorism, engaging in anti-India propaganda and securing funds to support separatist agendas. The organisation has also been charged with instigating public unrest, promoting violence and acting against India's constitutional framework.
The Home Ministry warned that if left unchecked, JKIM would persist in spreading anti-national sentiments, challenging Jammu and Kashmir's integration with India and disturbing public order. As a result, the government has imposed a five-year ban on JKIM, effective immediately, under Section 3 of the UAPA.
Read more