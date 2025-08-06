ETV Bharat / state

Centre Assures Kuki-Zo Council Of Greater Public Consultation On Manipur

New Delhi: The centre on Wednesday assured a delegation from Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) that a greater public consultation will take place before the government takes any final decision on Manipur.

The two-hour-long meeting between KZC and home ministry representatives focused on key issues concerning the ongoing situation in Maniur.

"The meeting between the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded on a positive and constructive note in New Delhi," said a senior member from the Kuki-Zo Council to ETV Bharat.

The KZC delegation was led by Chairman Pu Henlianthang Thanglet and comprised eight members, including prominent leaders representing various tribes within the Kuki-Zo community.

During the deliberations, KZC strongly emphasised the need for greater public consultation before any definitive decisions are made.

The MHA took note of the concerns and reaffirmed its willingness to engage further with the KZC leadership, the KZC member said.