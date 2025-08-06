Centre Assures Kuki-Zo Council of Greater Public Consultation on Manipur

New Delhi: The centre on Wednesday assured a delegation from Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) that a greater public consultation will take place before the government takes any final decision on Manipur.
The two-hour-long meeting between KZC and home ministry representatives focused on key issues concerning the ongoing situation in Maniur.
"The meeting between the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded on a positive and constructive note in New Delhi," said a senior member from the Kuki-Zo Council to ETV Bharat.
The KZC delegation was led by Chairman Pu Henlianthang Thanglet and comprised eight members, including prominent leaders representing various tribes within the Kuki-Zo community.
During the deliberations, KZC strongly emphasised the need for greater public consultation before any definitive decisions are made.
The MHA took note of the concerns and reaffirmed its willingness to engage further with the KZC leadership, the KZC member said.
"Both sides agreed to continue the dialogue in near future," he said. The meeting between Kuki-Zo Council and Home Ministry took place a day after the Rajya Sabha passed the government resolution extending the President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.
Passed by Lok Sabha last week, the resolution was approved by the Rajya Sabha, amid ruckus over electoral rolls revision issue in Bihar. Chair Harivansh said it was a “constitutional obligation” to pass the resolution.
Moving the resolution for passage in the House, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said a rift was formed between two communities in Manipur due to a court order.
“A rift was created between two communities in Manipur due to a court order. Those who say it is communal violence are wrong...” Rai said amid uproar by Opposition MPs.
Rai said that it has been eight months since President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur, “only one incident of violence has been reported.”