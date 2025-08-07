ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves Rs 195 Crore For Chhattisgarh Under Road Connectivity Scheme For Naxal-Affected Areas

Raipur: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 195 crore to Chhattisgarh under the 'Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas' (RCPLWEA), a government official said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the approval.

"To strengthen connectivity in Naxal-affected areas, PM Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have approved an amount of Rs 195 crore for Chhattisgarh. Heartfelt thanks to the PM and Union Rural Development Minister," he said in a post on X.

"This fund will be used for the construction of rural roads, bridges and connectivity structures in remote areas in Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, Kanker, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Balrampur, Kondagaon and Jashpur districts under RCPLWEA Scheme," he added.

The state government, with the support of the Centre, will ensure swift and transparent utilisation of the fund so that the light of development can reach every home in Bastar and other regions, Sai said.