Centre Approves New Railway Line To Connect AP Capital Amaravati With Major Cities

The Centre approved a new 57 km railway line to Amaravati, enhancing connectivity with major cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai, costing Rs 2,245 crore.

In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh, the Central government has announced a new railway line.
Union Cabinet approves the construction of a new 57 km railway line to Amaravati (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Amaravati: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh, the Central government has announced a new railway line. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav disclosed that the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a new 57 km railway line to Amaravati, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,245 crore. This project aims to enhance connectivity between Amaravati and major metro cities, including Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

As part of the initiative, a 3.2 km bridge will be constructed over the Krishna River. The new railway line will facilitate easier access to South, Central and North India, promoting tourism in sites like Amaravati Stupa, Undavalli Caves, Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple and the Dhyanabuddha Project. Additionally, it will connect the ports of Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam and Kakinada in the state, further boosting regional development.

