Centre Announces Maiden Kashmir To Delhi Apple Train In Major Relief To Valley Fruit Growers

Srinagar: In what could be a game-changer for the horticulture sector in the Valley, the Centre has decided to run a special train from Kashmir to Delhi to transport apples, providing the much-needed assistance to growers who have suffered massive losses in recent floods and the ongoing highway blockade.

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on X on Thursday, announced the decision, terming it a step towards "empowering Kashmir’s apple growers".

"With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Kashmir valley has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Badgam in Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi starting 13th September 2025," he said.

The minister added that the loading of two parcel vans carrying apples from Badgam station to Delhi was beginning today (September 11).

This marks a significant milestone in promoting the horticultural produce of Jammu & Kashmir after Rs 700 crore losses were reported by farmers due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National highway. Hundreds of fruit-laden trucks remained stranded on the highway for a fortnight due to landslides and rain, rotting the fruit.

Kashmir Chief Area Manager Northern Railways, Saqib Yousuf, said that two parcel trains with apples will leave from Kashmir and Jammu for Delhi on September 13, respectively.

"Two empty dedicated parcel trains will arrive at Budgam station today. The loading of apples will begin from today,” he told ETV Bharat.

The railway authorities said that the trains will cut transportation charges and will ensure faster movement of the fruit. Each train will ferry 18 tonnes of apples.