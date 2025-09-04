ETV Bharat / state

Centre, Manipur Sign Pact With Kukis; Territorial Integrity Of Manipur To Be Maintained

All sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur and open National Highway-2 for free movement and relocation of militants camps.

Centre, Manipur Sign Pact With Kukis; Territorial Integrity Of Manipur To Be Maintained
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

New Delhi: The Centre and Manipur governments have signed a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday in which all sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, open National Highway-2 for free movement, and relocation of militants camps. The tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has re-negotiated ground rules.

The three sides also agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps and stringent physical verification of militant cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

A Joint Monitoring Group will closely monitor enforcement of ground rules and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Centre Assures Kuki-Zo Council Of Greater Public Consultation On Manipur

