Centre Amends Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, Gives More Power To LG

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has increased the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the amendment under section 55 of the Act, a notification issued by MHA stated.

Following which, more powers have been entrusted on the LG for taking decisions on police, all-India services officers and appointment of advocate and other law officers. He has been given powers for sanctioning prosecution in certain cases and taking decisions on anti-corruption bureau related matters.

Manoj Sinha is serving as Jammu and Kashmir LG since August 2020. The Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 was enacted for the bifurcation of the former state while abrogating Article 370.

The amendments, called the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, came into force on July 12, with the publication in the Official Gazette. The move is considered to be significant in view of the anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry, "No proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to 'Police', 'Public Order', 'All India Service' and 'Anti Corruption Bureau' to exercise the discretion of the Lieutenant Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary."

A newly inserted rule after rule 42, states, "Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs shall submit the proposal for appointment of Advocate-General and other Law Officers to assist the Advocate-General in the court proceedings, for approval of the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister."