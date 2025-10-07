ETV Bharat / state

Centre Allocates Accommodation To Kejriwal At 95 Lodhi Estate

His new address will be bungalow no. 95 in the prestigious Lodhi Estate area in Delhi. Located in the heart of political and administrative circles, the bungalow features four bedrooms, a hall, a waiting room, and a dining room, and is surrounded by the residences of several other senior politicians and high-ranking officials.

New Delhi: Following a prolonged wait and legal battle, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has finally been allotted a new government residence by the Centre, which comes at the backdrop of a Delhi High Court order.

The Type-VII category bungalow, the second-highest category of government accommodation, has been allotted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to Kejriwal as the president of a national party. He had been struggling to find a government accommodation since his resignation as chief minister last year and vacating the official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road. Initially, he requested a Type-VII bungalow ( at 35, Lodhi Estate) of the same size as the one previously allotted to BSP supremo Mayawati.

During the hearing of Kejriwal's appeal for the delay in allotment of government accommodation, the Delhi High Court directed the Centre to expedite the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court of a suitable accommodation for Kejriwal within 10 days as per the rules. Before the allotment, Kejriwal was living in the bungalow allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

Kejriwal's previous residence at 6, Flagstaff road was dubbed as "Sheesh Mahal" due to its expensive renovations. (ETV Bharat)

The new allotment has virtually ended the controversy surrounding Kejriwal's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, which the opposition had dubbed "Sheesh Mahal" due to its expensive renovations. The Delhi government is now planning to convert it into a state guest house. The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in the renovation of this bungalow.