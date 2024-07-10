ETV Bharat / state

Central Railway Introduces Battery Operated Portable Backpack Vacuum Garbage Collector

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The Battery Operated Portable Backpack vacuum garbage collector machine is light to carry which is 7 kilogram and smooth in operation for faster in collection. The railway officials said where collection of garbage for a distance of 50 meters takes 20 minutes without the machine, the machine does the same in 10 minutes and it has the capacity to collect 50 litres of garbage like paper, glass, plastic, tetra packs, cloth, aluminum foils and bottles in one go, reports ETV Bharat's Chanchal Mukherjee.

Central Railway Introduces Battery Operated Portable Backpack Vacuum Garbage Collector (X/@Central_Railway)

New Delhi: The Central Railway takes innovative in-house new technology for cleanliness following that it has introduced Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector to keep tracks, stations and railway premises clean, Senior Railway officials said.

“The Mechanical branch has developed an in-house Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector which is highly productive, cost-effective and maintenance free,” Central Railway officials said.

Describing the features of the backpack vacuum garbage litter collector, Central Railways officials said it is an easy–to-carry rechargeable backpack and operating on 20 Volts DC power supply with a flexible PVC pipe connected to a basket for collecting the trash.

The in-house produced backpack machine is light to carry which is a 7 kgs vacuum collector and smooth in operation for faster in collection. For instance, where collection of garbage for a distance of 50 meters takes 20 minutes without the machine, the machine does the same in 10 minutes. It has the capacity to collect 50 litres of garbage like paper, glass, plastic, tetra packs, cloth, aluminium foils and bottles in one go, the officials said.

According to the railways, Bio-degradable and Non bio-degradable items are collected separately to ensure effective and environment friendly waste management.

The benefits of Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector are easy to carry and simple to use, runs on rechargeable batteries, one switch operation, liner for use with disposable garbage bags, no dispersion of dust particles (unlike manual broom cleaning), faster & efficient and saves time and money.

At present two such Vacuum Cleaner sets have been developed and manufactured in-house by the mechanical branch, and plans to procure another 116 sets to utilise them for other places, the Railways said.

Central Railway takes great pride in this achievement, which not only exemplifies its dedication to cleanliness but also raises the bar for railway cleaning standards across the nation, senior railway officials said.

