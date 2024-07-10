ETV Bharat / state

Central Railway Introduces Battery Operated Portable Backpack Vacuum Garbage Collector

New Delhi: The Central Railway takes innovative in-house new technology for cleanliness following that it has introduced Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector to keep tracks, stations and railway premises clean, Senior Railway officials said.

“The Mechanical branch has developed an in-house Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector which is highly productive, cost-effective and maintenance free,” Central Railway officials said.

Describing the features of the backpack vacuum garbage litter collector, Central Railways officials said it is an easy–to-carry rechargeable backpack and operating on 20 Volts DC power supply with a flexible PVC pipe connected to a basket for collecting the trash.

The in-house produced backpack machine is light to carry which is a 7 kgs vacuum collector and smooth in operation for faster in collection. For instance, where collection of garbage for a distance of 50 meters takes 20 minutes without the machine, the machine does the same in 10 minutes. It has the capacity to collect 50 litres of garbage like paper, glass, plastic, tetra packs, cloth, aluminium foils and bottles in one go, the officials said.