Central Railway Gets Shockproof Shoes For Traction Distribution Staff From Malaysia

New Delhi: The Central Railway has provided traction distribution staff with dielectric shoes as safety measures to avoid incidents of electric shocks at workplace, officials said on Friday.

According to the Central Railway senior officials, this is the first of its kind to be introduced in Indian Railways and Central Railway has the distinction of being the first zone railway to provide these special dielectric shoes to its staff.

“The Central Railway has pioneered in providing its Traction Distribution Department (TRD) workmen team working on Overhead Equipment, Power Supply Installations, Substation Installations and other major electric works with special dielectric shoes,” a senior official of Central Railways said.

The railway has procured these special shoes from Malaysia which will help to prevent incidents of electric shocks during work, officials said.

A senior official informed that these shoes Class-3 model of dielectric shoes provide protection up to 33 KV electric current and its estimated cost is Rs 20,000 plus taxes whereas the Class-2 model provides protection up to 17 KV electric current and is worth Rs 10,000 plus taxes.

These shockproof dielectric shoes which are designed for protection against direct and alternating currents are essential safety equipment for technicians working near live electrical equipment including those working underground or on overhead lines, officials added.

In the railways, electrical department and some other staff handle high voltage work at various locations. Sometime they sustain electric shock during repairing work, connecting electric joints or power supply installations but now it is expected that these shoes will help to prevent such incidents.

The Central Railway has recently received the first lot of these shockproof shoes and distributed these among the Traction Distribution department staff.

