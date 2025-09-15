Central Administrative Tribunal Slams Kerala Government Over DGP's Vigilance Case
The CAT Kochi Tribunal has ordered the state government to produce all documents related to the ongoing vigilance investigation against the officer.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a stern directive to the Kerala government regarding a petition filed by DGP Yogesh Gupta, who alleged that the state was deliberately withholding his NOC (No Objection Certificate) for a Central Deputation.
The CAT Kochi Tribunal has ordered the state government to produce all documents related to the ongoing vigilance investigation against the officer. The Tribunal's order requires the state to submit all correspondence from the Centre requesting Yogesh Gupta's vigilance status report, the clearance report prepared by the State Police Chief and Vigilance Chief, and files pertaining to the preliminary investigation currently being conducted against him by the Chief Secretary's office.
The case, which was first heard on September 9, saw the state government's refusal to file a formal reply. Following this, the Tribunal had issued an ultimatum, demanding a clear response by September 15.
During Monday's hearing, the CAT expressed its dissatisfaction with the government pleader for failing to file a timely reply. A vague response was eventually submitted an hour later. In its reply, the government stated that a preliminary investigation is underway against Yogesh Gupta based on a complaint about decisions he made as Vigilance Commissioner.
The government's submission alleges that Gupta sanctioned investigations against certain officials without proper permission while serving as Vigilance Director, a potential violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It also noted that the investigation is looking into whether he exceeded his authority and interfered with the policy matters of other departments. The state government further clarified that vigilance clearance for central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot be granted until the inquiry is complete. However, the reply notably failed to specify the nature of the complaints or the identities of the complainants.
This legal battle began after the Union Home Ministry repeatedly requested Yogesh Gupta's vigilance clearance for potential Director General positions in various central investigative agencies in April and May. The state government reportedly ignored the first request and subsequently failed to respond to at least seven reminders.
This is in stark contrast to the state's prompt submission of his vigilance profile to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for a state police chief position during the same period. DGP Yogesh Gupta filed his petition with the CAT Kochi Tribunal on August 28, alleging a violation of the 2024 guidelines from the Department of Personnel and Training, which state that vigilance clearance should not be denied to officers for All India Service deputations without a valid reason.
It is noteworthy that while the case was under consideration, the Chief Secretary announced a direct inquiry against Gupta on September 10, citing an alleged unauthorised inquiry launched by him against seven civil service officers, that also include Minister K. B. Ganeshkumar and Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, when Gupta was Vigilance Director.