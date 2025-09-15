ETV Bharat / state

Central Administrative Tribunal Slams Kerala Government Over DGP's Vigilance Case

Ernakulam: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a stern directive to the Kerala government regarding a petition filed by DGP Yogesh Gupta, who alleged that the state was deliberately withholding his NOC (No Objection Certificate) for a Central Deputation.

The CAT Kochi Tribunal has ordered the state government to produce all documents related to the ongoing vigilance investigation against the officer. The Tribunal's order requires the state to submit all correspondence from the Centre requesting Yogesh Gupta's vigilance status report, the clearance report prepared by the State Police Chief and Vigilance Chief, and files pertaining to the preliminary investigation currently being conducted against him by the Chief Secretary's office.

The case, which was first heard on September 9, saw the state government's refusal to file a formal reply. Following this, the Tribunal had issued an ultimatum, demanding a clear response by September 15.

During Monday's hearing, the CAT expressed its dissatisfaction with the government pleader for failing to file a timely reply. A vague response was eventually submitted an hour later. In its reply, the government stated that a preliminary investigation is underway against Yogesh Gupta based on a complaint about decisions he made as Vigilance Commissioner.