Interview: Center Vows Full Support for Cotton Farmers Says CCI Chief
CCI CMD Lalit Kumar Gupta assures the highest MSP and transparent procurement, announces 12 new centres in Telangana, urging farmers to maintain quality standards.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: According to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Lalit Kumar Gupta, despite the reduction in cotton import duty, there is no threat to India’s cotton sector as both cultivation area and yield have risen.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, during his visit to Hyderabad on Monday, Gupta said that the Centre continues to assure farmers by offering the highest support price for cotton among all crops. He added that the upcoming Cotton Productivity Mission aims to further boost cultivation and productivity across the country.
He explained that the procurement process has been simplified through the use of modern technology, enabling faster payments to farmers. Gupta also advised farmers to maintain quality standards, especially with regard to moisture content, to ensure they receive the full support price.
ETB: Why did the Centre decide to exempt cotton imports from the US?
Gupta: Cotton output is falling short of the country’s needs. As a result, imports have become inevitable. Due to a production deficit, the textile sector is facing price volatility due to a lack of supply to meet demand. Along with solving this problem, the Centre has decided to exempt import duty to reduce the cost of raw materials in domestic textile production. This will help stabilise yarn prices and make Indian textiles competitive in the global markets.
ETB: How is the domestic cotton sector doing?
Gupta: The cotton sector is the backbone of the country. It is the largest contributor not only to agriculture but also to employment. India ranks first in the world in terms of crop cultivation area and second in production. The crop was sown in 130.61 lakh hectares across the country this monsoon season. India accounts for 40% (324.16 lakh hectares) of the global cotton cultivation area. This is 3.79% more than last year. It is being grown mostly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This year, we estimate that the production will be 295 lakh bales. India is the second largest cotton consumer in the world with a share of 22.24%.
ETB: There are fears that cotton prices in the country will fall due to the exemption from import duty?
There is no possibility of prices coming down. The central government is buying cotton through CCI by giving a higher support price than rice and wheat. In 2024-25, we purchased 38% of the total cotton produced in the country, i.e., 525 lakh quintals (100.16 lakh bales) from 21 lakh farmers and paid Rs. 37,450 crore. Telangana ranked first with 40 lakh bales in purchases, followed by Maharashtra (30 lakh bales) and Gujarat (14.02 lakh bales) in second and third place, respectively. We purchased 4 lakh bales in Andhra Pradesh.
ETB: Despite CCI centres, farmers are not getting the right prices. Traders are buying at low prices. What is the solution to this?
Gupta: Considering the conditions of cotton cultivation and farmers in the country, CCI is setting up purchase centres wherever necessary. Last year, there were 508 centres; this time, we have increased it to 557. We are setting up an additional 12 centres in Telangana. However, some farmers are taking loans, and traders are paying low prices due to the poor quality of cotton. Farmers should be vigilant against middlemen.
ETB: Are there allegations against the management of CCI purchase centres?
Gupta: We are managing purchase centres transparently without any scope for corruption and irregularities. We have introduced the 'Kapas' Kisan app for farmers to register details of crop area, etc. They can book slots on the app without having to wait at purchase centres. We have introduced a mapping system for ginning mills available to them. We have selected 1,500 ginning mills for ginning and transporting cotton in bales. We are reviewing 2,000 locations every day. We are tracking all the cotton bales produced by CCI with the help of QR codes. We have brought new rules following the quality standards during job work tenders.
ETB: What is the target of cotton procurement this time? What precautions should farmers of the main Telugu states take?
Gupta: There is no fixed target. We will buy every cotton boll that comes to the purchasing centres. Telangana is important among the cotton-growing states in the country. CCI purchased 70 per cent of the total yield in the state last year at the support price. This year, 24.70 lakh tons are expected to be harvested from 43.29 lakh acres. We expect a yield of 7.12 lakh tons from 10.5 lakh acres in AP. Farmers should not move cotton to purchasing centres when the weather is cold. Cotton should be picked and dried before being transported. It should not be soaked in water for extra weight.
ETB: Traders say that strict rules are being imposed on moisture content, cotton content, etc., in the southern states?
Gupta: There are uniform rules across the country regarding cotton procurement. After consulting the agriculture departments of the respective states and reviewing the crop assessment reports, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is taking a policy decision regarding procurement. The quality should be as desired by the textile industry. American cotton is known for its quality. If we want to compete with it, we have to follow uniform quality standards across the country.
ETB: Is CCI taking any steps to solve the problems faced by farmers and to improve their welfare?
The central government has announced a Productivity Mission with an outlay of Rs. 600 crore in the budget to strengthen the cotton sector in the country. It will be implemented in five years. The aim is to support science, technology, research, and extension for high-yield cotton cultivation, mainly long staple cotton, and to modernize 1,000 ginning mills across the country through CCI. This project will be launched soon.
