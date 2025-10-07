ETV Bharat / state

Interview: Center Vows Full Support for Cotton Farmers Says CCI Chief

Hyderabad: According to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Lalit Kumar Gupta, despite the reduction in cotton import duty, there is no threat to India’s cotton sector as both cultivation area and yield have risen.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, during his visit to Hyderabad on Monday, Gupta said that the Centre continues to assure farmers by offering the highest support price for cotton among all crops. He added that the upcoming Cotton Productivity Mission aims to further boost cultivation and productivity across the country.

He explained that the procurement process has been simplified through the use of modern technology, enabling faster payments to farmers. Gupta also advised farmers to maintain quality standards, especially with regard to moisture content, to ensure they receive the full support price.

ETB: Why did the Centre decide to exempt cotton imports from the US?

Gupta: Cotton output is falling short of the country’s needs. As a result, imports have become inevitable. Due to a production deficit, the textile sector is facing price volatility due to a lack of supply to meet demand. Along with solving this problem, the Centre has decided to exempt import duty to reduce the cost of raw materials in domestic textile production. This will help stabilise yarn prices and make Indian textiles competitive in the global markets.

ETB: How is the domestic cotton sector doing?

Gupta: The cotton sector is the backbone of the country. It is the largest contributor not only to agriculture but also to employment. India ranks first in the world in terms of crop cultivation area and second in production. The crop was sown in 130.61 lakh hectares across the country this monsoon season. India accounts for 40% (324.16 lakh hectares) of the global cotton cultivation area. This is 3.79% more than last year. It is being grown mostly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This year, we estimate that the production will be 295 lakh bales. India is the second largest cotton consumer in the world with a share of 22.24%.

ETB: There are fears that cotton prices in the country will fall due to the exemption from import duty?

There is no possibility of prices coming down. The central government is buying cotton through CCI by giving a higher support price than rice and wheat. In 2024-25, we purchased 38% of the total cotton produced in the country, i.e., 525 lakh quintals (100.16 lakh bales) from 21 lakh farmers and paid Rs. 37,450 crore. Telangana ranked first with 40 lakh bales in purchases, followed by Maharashtra (30 lakh bales) and Gujarat (14.02 lakh bales) in second and third place, respectively. We purchased 4 lakh bales in Andhra Pradesh.

ETB: Despite CCI centres, farmers are not getting the right prices. Traders are buying at low prices. What is the solution to this?

Gupta: Considering the conditions of cotton cultivation and farmers in the country, CCI is setting up purchase centres wherever necessary. Last year, there were 508 centres; this time, we have increased it to 557. We are setting up an additional 12 centres in Telangana. However, some farmers are taking loans, and traders are paying low prices due to the poor quality of cotton. Farmers should be vigilant against middlemen.