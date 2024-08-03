India's 1st Center Of Excellence (COE) In Medical Devices To Be Established At IIT (BHU) Varanasi

Varanasi: The country's first Center of excellence (CoE) in Medical Devices, specialising in producing medical devices and equipment under one roof, will be established at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi. The Institute of Medical Sciences has also come forward in offering help and making this project a success.

After laying its hands on several arenas and progressing well in the fields of electronic chip design, 6G communication, AI, IIT BHU has taken a big leap in medicine by deciding to produce multitudinous devices, all under one roof.

IIT BHU Director Professor Amit Patra said that after taking charge, he studied in detail the merits and demerits of the university and researched about new projects that could be launched here. "There are several departments which are quite old and students there have been consistently putting up a good show in several fields," he said.

Speaking of this medical project, Patra said that it focuses on E-mobility and bio-medical devices. "To begin this project, we are taking the help of some investors who have been quite kind in supporting us financially," he stated.

Work will be done with 20 to 30 faculty in the E-mobility sector, he said. "It is exciting because there is no such center in the country solely dedicated for making medical devices. The Pharmaceutical Department, Biochemical Engineering Department, and Medical Department will come together to make the devices," he added.

The outline of the project is being prepared and will soon be implemented, Patra said. "Recruitment process is underway to increase the strength of the faculty to 900 in three years. We shall be recruiting 100 faculty members this year," he added.