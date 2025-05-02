Celebrations On For 74th Pran Pratishtha Day Of Somnath Temple

Junagadh: Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is celebrating its 74th Pran Pratishtha Day. This is the day when this temple was re-established by the then President Rajendra Prasad in 1951. The temple's reconstruction after destruction was marked by the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Somnath Temple's Pran Pratishtha Day is being celebrated on Vaishakh Sud Pancham as per the Hindu calendar. Seeing the dilapidated condition of Somnath temple, the then home minister Sardar Patel took a pledge to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Somnath temple on this day. Following which, it was reconstructed and then inaugurated by Rajendra Prasad on this day.

Somnath temple premises 74 years back (ETV Bharat)

Every year on Pran Pratishtha Day, Shiva devotees throng at the temple to worship the Shivling. Seventy four years ago, the ceremony of Pran Pratishtha was completed by Rajendra Prasad. On that day, the Shivling was installed at the temple and then puja was offered. The former President had himself anointed Somnath Mahadev with water from 108 pilgrimage sites and seven seas and Somnath temple was established as a symbol of Hindu religion and culture. The occasion was marked by the ringing of bells along with the firing of 102 cannons. Religious text Deeparnav finds mention about the character of Shiva and describes Shivling of Somnath Mahadev as the best.

Sardar Patel took pledge to reconstruct Somnath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Seven floors were built during the construction of Somnath temple, which was seen as a historic religious event of the century. Somnath Temple, which has been a witness to many attacks, disintegrations and subsequent creations from ancient times, is today becoming a heritage of Hindu culture.