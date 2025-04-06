ETV Bharat / state

Celebrations Of 'Sitarama Kalyanam' In Bhadrachalam On Ram Navami

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ram Navami, the divine union of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was celebrated in a grand manner by performing the celestial wedding, 'Sitarama Kalyanam', in Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The wedding rituals were conducted during the 'Abhijit Lagna', wherein Sri Rama Chandra had tied mangalsutra on Sita. The temple priests performed the wedding rituals at the Mithila ground amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

The morning rituals included Thiruvaradhana, Mangala Sasanam and Abhishekam. After which, deities were taken in a procession from the temple to the Kalyana Mandapam at Mithila ground.

A large number of devotees from Telugu states flocked here to celebrate the festival. The streets of Bhadrachalam resonated with the chanting of Lord Rama's name.