Celebrations begin in India as Grand Spectacle Coincides With Year of Pran Pratistha

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 17, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Devotees bask in the festive aura of Ram Navami 2024 as the occasion marks second big celebration in Ayodhya's Ram temple after Pran Pratistha in January. Acharya Satyendra Das of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said four-five types of panjiris and 56 types of offerings will be given to Ram Lalla.

New Delhi: The grand spectacle of Ram Navami, a day to mark the birth of Lord Ram, brought cheers among devotees, who offered prayers and sought blessings from the God Wednesday.

The centre of attraction on Ram Navami is Ayodhya's Ram temple which is witnessing for the second time a grand celebration after the pran pratistha. One of the main highlights is 56 types of bhog, prasad and panjiri which will be offered to Ram Lalla in the evening. Adorned in yellow dress after being bathed with Panchamrit, he will be readied for 'Surya Tilak'.

"Four-five types of panjiris are made and along with that, 56 types of offerings are made to the Lord." Acharya Satyendra Das said. Shyama Yadav, a prasad maker informed that they have been involved in the process of making the prasad for 10 days. "We have been making prasad for almost 10 days. We have prepared at least 50 quintals of prasad and more are being prepared... Panjiri is also being prepared... And I feel very blessed for preparing the prasad for the Ram Mandir."

Mantras were chanted by priests and bhajans (devotional songs) were played on the temple premises. Devotees also thronged to Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami to offer prayers.

A huge number of devotees arrived at the Hanuman temple in Bihar's Patna on the occasion of Ram Navami. Special puja and havan were performed at Kodana Rama Swamy Temple in Bengaluru on the occasion of Ram Navami.

People also thronged to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting patiently for their chance to offer prayers at the Mansa Devi temple in Haryana's Panchkula on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements and security measures have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. This is the first Ram Navami celebration after the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram temple.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. According to officials, devotees started flocking to the ghats at night. 'Darshan' started at Ram Temple at 3:30 am. Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

Last Updated :Apr 17, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

