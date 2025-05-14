ETV Bharat / state

Celebrating Narrow Escape: Maharashtra Boy Passes SSC Exam With 35 Percent Marks; Friends Burst Firecrackers

Rehan Pirzada from Kolhapur said he was not sure whether he would pass the exam or not, but the results rather surprised him. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: In a bizarre turn of events, close friends of a boy, who passed the class 10 examination in Maharashtra on Tuesday with a narrow margin of 35 percent marks, burst firecrackers to celebrate the results.

Rehan Pirzade, a student from Kolhapur, passed the Maharashtra SSC exam scoring 35 marks in all the subjects in the results declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) ON Tuesday. Rehan passed the class 10th by scoring 175 marks out of 500 in the exam. Over his career plans in future, Rehan said that he will do ITI and do business in the future.

Rehan is a student of Irwin Christian High School in Shahupuri, Kolhapur. He was not sure whether he would pass the 10th exam or not.

Rather than lamenting on the low score, Rehan seems to be elated at the results with his friends celebrating the outcome by bursting firecrackers in the Sunday market on the result day. The unique celebration is the talk of the town in Kolhapur. More than the students who passed the exam, those who got 35 percent managed to create buzz on social media.