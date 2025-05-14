Celebrating Narrow Escape: Maharashtra Boy Passes SSC Exam With 35 Percent Marks; Friends Burst Firecrackers

Kolhapur: In a bizarre turn of events, close friends of a boy, who passed the class 10 examination in Maharashtra on Tuesday with a narrow margin of 35 percent marks, burst firecrackers to celebrate the results.
Rehan Pirzade, a student from Kolhapur, passed the Maharashtra SSC exam scoring 35 marks in all the subjects in the results declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) ON Tuesday. Rehan passed the class 10th by scoring 175 marks out of 500 in the exam. Over his career plans in future, Rehan said that he will do ITI and do business in the future.
Rehan is a student of Irwin Christian High School in Shahupuri, Kolhapur. He was not sure whether he would pass the 10th exam or not.
Rather than lamenting on the low score, Rehan seems to be elated at the results with his friends celebrating the outcome by bursting firecrackers in the Sunday market on the result day. The unique celebration is the talk of the town in Kolhapur. More than the students who passed the exam, those who got 35 percent managed to create buzz on social media.
Kolhapur division has secured second place in the state for the ninth time with 96.87 percent marks. Kolhapur district in Kolhapur division is in first place with 97.52 percent marks followed by Satara district with 96.75 percent marks and Sangli district with 96.09 percent marks.
In the comparative results of boys and girls in the division, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 98.19 percent as compared to 95.74 percent for boys.
Besides Rehan, 12 other students passed the 10th class examination with 35 percent marks in the exam. Out of these, 5 each are from Satara and Sangli districts, two from Hatkanangale taluka in Kolhapur and one from Kolhapur city.
