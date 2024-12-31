New Year 2025: Explore The 'Quiet Beaches' Of Mumbai

Mumbai: As the countdown begins, Mumbaikars are all set to welcome 2025 with great fun and excitement. Different people choose different ways to celebrate the year-ending. While iconic spots like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty and Girgaon Chowpatty buzz with activity during the New Year celebrations, the city also has some quieter beaches which offer a perfect alternative for those seeking peace and tranquility. Here's a quick guide to 'Quiet Beaches' of Mumbai where you can relax with your family and loved ones.

1. Versova Beach

Versova Beach in Mumbai is not as bustling as compared to the beaches of Girgaon, Juhu, Marine Drive, or Vile Parle. Located close to Juhu, this beach is perfect for people wishing to celebrate in a quiet and relaxed manner. One can reach the place from Andheri station or Vile Parle station by BEST bus or rickshaw in just a few minutes. Also, it is easily accessible via metro or rickshaw from Versova Metro Station.

2. Mahim Chowpatty

Mahim Chowpatty is the ideal location to have a panoramic view of the Worli Sea Link and surrounding areas. One can take a bus of taxi from Mahim railway station or take a 20-25 mins walk to reach this destination.

3. Gorai Beach

Gorai Beach is located in the western suburbs of ​​Borivali. The area is surrounded by coconut and papaya trees. The chirping of birds and the lush greenery gives visitors a forest-like vibe. One can reach the location by auto-rickshaw, bus or taxi from Borivali Railway Station. You won't find much crowd here, and if you love sunset, then this place has to be the perfect getaway.

4. Marve Beach

Marve Beach is another option for the year-end celebration. To visit the Marve Beach, get off at Malad station and take a taxi or auto-rickshaw. The tall trees and natural surrounding beauty make it an excellent choice for those wishing to escape Mumbai city buzz.

5. Madh Beach

Located in the north-west coast of Mumbai, Madh Beach is known for its peaceful and beautiful atmosphere. The sound of crashing waves makes it a fantastic spot to amplify the New Year celebrations. The one thing that makes it famous is that it is preferred shooting location of many teleserial and film directors.

6. Manori Beach

Manori Beach is quite a hidden gem for those seeking an escape from city life. It is situated close to Malad railway station and one can take a taxi or rickshaw after getting down at the station. Manori beach can be a great option for those looking for calm and picturesque atmosphere, away from the crowd of Mumbai.

7. Carter Road Beach

Located in Bandra area, Carter Road Beach is another quiet haven. You can reach here by BEST bus, taxi or rickshaw at a very reasonable price. The sound of waves and the beautiful sunset view, make it one of the best spots to end the year. You will find a lot of houses of fishermen around this beach.

Apart from these places, there are other beaches in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar, where you can celebrate New Year peacefully away from all the chaos.