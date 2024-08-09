CEC Rajiv Kumar Keeps J&K Assembly Election Dates Under Wraps, Final Decision Hinges On Security Review

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The much-anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are again shrouded in suspense, as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday hinted that the final decision on polling dates will be revealed only after a critical security review in Delhi. Despite mounting pressure and concerns over recent militancy-related incidents, the CEC assured that the Election Commission of India (ECI) remains unwavering in its resolve to conduct the polls at the earliest, promising to thwart any attempts to derail the democratic process.

During a press conference in Jammu, following his two-day visit to the region, Kumar addressed the concerns surrounding recent terror attacks in Jammu. "We don't want a 'chicken and egg' scenario where the security situation dictates the election process," Kumar said. He emphasized the importance of advancing the democratic aspirations of J&K residents, who recently participated in large numbers in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are resolute in our commitment to hold elections at the earliest, and we will respond effectively to any efforts to derail the process," Kumar stated. He also praised the people of J&K for upholding democratic values during the Lok Sabha polls and said that the time has come to realize their collective dream.

Kumar revealed that political parties across the spectrum have demanded prompt assembly elections, with some calling for a level playing field. He assured that the security of political figures would be prioritized to ensure a free and fair election environment.

Regarding the security situation, Kumar acknowledged the ECI's concerns over the misuse of drugs in the region, stating that the Commission is taking this issue seriously. "We cannot allow an entire generation to ruin their future, and action has already begun on this front," he added.

All polling stations will be equipped with CCTV cameras, as requested by political parties. Kumar also assured that no filming inside polling stations would be allowed to maintain the integrity of the voting process. Additionally, he mentioned that rally permissions would be managed online, and district commissioners and senior superintendents of police have been instructed to remain impartial.

Kumar likened the election to a festival, recalling the enthusiastic participation of J&K voters in the Lok Sabha polls. "We believe the assembly election will be an even bigger occasion, and no one should be allowed to derail the process," he said.

While all political parties urged the ECI to hold elections as soon as possible, security remains a significant concern. "Security challenges exist, but we will take all necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and incident-free election," Kumar affirmed.

With the Amarnath Yatra nearing its conclusion, the CEC highlighted the need for a separate security review for the assembly elections. "We will assess the situation once we return to Delhi and will make our decision accordingly," he explained.

Kumar acknowledged that the people of J&K are eagerly awaiting the polls and reiterated the ECI's commitment to turning this enthusiasm into reality. "The time is right for elections, but we will carefully review the security scenario and keep the Supreme Court deadline in mind," he concluded.

In response to concerns about potential terror attacks, Kumar expressed confidence in the capabilities of the security forces and administration to handle any threats. "We will not let such activities disrupt the election process," he assured.

According to the ECI, Jammu and Kashmir has a total electorate of 87.09 lakh, comprising 44.46 lakh men, 42.62 lakh women, 169 transgender individuals, 82,590 persons with disabilities, 73,943 senior citizens, 2,660 centenarians, 76,092 service voters, and 3.71 lakh first-time voters. The region is divided into 90 assembly constituencies – 74 general, nine reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and seven for Scheduled Castes (SC). There are 11,838 polling stations across 9,169 locations, including 26 special polling stations in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur for Kashmiri migrants.