CEC Leh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Seeks Enhanced Support For Ladakh

LAHDC Leh CEC Tashi Gyalson met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed Ladakh issues, focusing on enhanced Central assistance for development.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC Leh advocate Tashi Gyalson calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 3.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

Leh-Ladakh: The Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC Leh, advocate Tashi Gyalson, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 3. The meeting centred around several critical issues concerning the Union Territory of Ladakh, with a focus on seeking enhanced Central assistance for the region's development.

During the interaction, Tashi Gyalson highlighted the existing budgetary constraints of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and requested additional financial support through the Special Development Package (SDP). He stressed that such support is essential to meet the increasing development demands of the region.

A comprehensive discussion was held on various Ladakh-specific challenges, including land regularisation and the need to expedite the recruitment process for government jobs. The CEC called for a streamlined and integrated policy to address these long-pending concerns.

Gyalson also emphasised the importance of improving air connectivity to and from Ladakh, which he said would play a key role in boosting tourism and strengthening the local economy, especially with the upcoming tourist season.

Furthermore, the CEC apprised the Home Minister of various development activities undertaken in Ladakh following its designation as a Union Territory. He extended a formal invitation to Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Ladakh and inaugurate several completed and ongoing projects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured full support to the concerns raised by the CEC and reiterated the Central government’s commitment to the holistic development of Ladakh.

