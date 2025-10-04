ETV Bharat / state

CEC Gyanesh Kumar And Team Arrive In Patna To Review Bihar Poll Preparations

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, arrived in the state capital late on Friday night to review the preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls. Their two-day visit is the final step before the announcement of the election dates.

“The objective of the Election Commission’s review tour is to ensure the conduct of Bihar Assembly Election 2025 in an independent, impartial, peaceful and transparent manner,” a communique by Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiya’s office said.

They will start their visit on Saturday by meeting representatives of various political parties to discuss their suggestions and expectations with regard to the elections. The polls are expected to be held in November.

A few political outfits, including Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS), Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), have not been invited to the Election Commission's consultation meeting.

While Manjhi and Kushwaha are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Sahni is a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). EC officials said that the three were not invited because of their marginalised status and not fulfilling the criteria for recognised national or state-level parties.

After meeting representatives of political parties, the Election Commission will also hold a meeting with divisional commissioners (Bihar has nine administrative divisions), inspector generals and deputy inspector generals, all district election officers (who are invariably district magistrates, and superintendents of police), to review administrative, as well as law and order-related preparations concerning the forthcoming polls.