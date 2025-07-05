CEC Gyanendra Kumar Clears Air On Bihar Voter List Controversy

Firozabad: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar has made a significant statement regarding the controversy over the voter list in the Bihar elections. He said that if the Election Commission's instructions are read carefully, there should be no confusion.

The voter list in Bihar was prepared in 2003. In this case, individuals whose names are already on that list do not need to present any documents. Similarly, their children are also not required to show any papers. In 2002, the Election Commission updated the voter list within 31 days, and this time too, the list is being updated in the same duration.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar visited the Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to attend a programme. He said that his people live here and he has come to seek their blessings. He added that he had visited the place before as well.

He also held a meeting with the District Magistrate, SSP, and other officials. During the visit, he interacted with the media as well. When asked about the concerns being raised regarding the voter list update ahead of the Bihar elections, he said that the Election Commission is in continuous dialogue with political parties.

Over the past four months, we have held meetings in various Assembly constituencies and districts. The Election Commission itself has been engaging with national and state-level parties. So far, it has met with five national parties and four state parties. Delegations from political parties also meet with the Commission from time to time.

Voters are the most important part of the election process. Responding to questions about the voter list in the Bihar elections, he said that if the election guidelines are properly read and discussed, all issues can be resolved.

For example, individuals whose names were included in the voter list prepared in Bihar 22 years ago, on January 1, 2003, will be considered eligible from a primary standpoint under Article 326 of the Constitution. In other words, those whose names are already on the list will not be required to submit any documents.

If their children have also become voters, they too are not required to submit any documents. As for the time frame, when the voter list was thoroughly verified in Bihar in 2002, the process was conducted from July 15 to August 14. Similarly, this time the exercise will also be carried out over 31 days, from June 24 to July 25.

Read more: ADR Moves Plea In Supreme Court Challenging ECI's SIR In Poll-Bound Bihar