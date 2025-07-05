ETV Bharat / state

CEC Gyanendra Kumar Clears Air On Bihar Voter List Controversy

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar said there should be no confusion over the Bihar voter list if the Election Commission’s instructions are read carefully.

Etv Bharat
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar speaks to the media in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST

Updated : July 5, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

2 Min Read

Firozabad: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar has made a significant statement regarding the controversy over the voter list in the Bihar elections. He said that if the Election Commission's instructions are read carefully, there should be no confusion.

The voter list in Bihar was prepared in 2003. In this case, individuals whose names are already on that list do not need to present any documents. Similarly, their children are also not required to show any papers. In 2002, the Election Commission updated the voter list within 31 days, and this time too, the list is being updated in the same duration.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar visited the Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to attend a programme. He said that his people live here and he has come to seek their blessings. He added that he had visited the place before as well.

He also held a meeting with the District Magistrate, SSP, and other officials. During the visit, he interacted with the media as well. When asked about the concerns being raised regarding the voter list update ahead of the Bihar elections, he said that the Election Commission is in continuous dialogue with political parties.

Over the past four months, we have held meetings in various Assembly constituencies and districts. The Election Commission itself has been engaging with national and state-level parties. So far, it has met with five national parties and four state parties. Delegations from political parties also meet with the Commission from time to time.

Voters are the most important part of the election process. Responding to questions about the voter list in the Bihar elections, he said that if the election guidelines are properly read and discussed, all issues can be resolved.

For example, individuals whose names were included in the voter list prepared in Bihar 22 years ago, on January 1, 2003, will be considered eligible from a primary standpoint under Article 326 of the Constitution. In other words, those whose names are already on the list will not be required to submit any documents.

If their children have also become voters, they too are not required to submit any documents. As for the time frame, when the voter list was thoroughly verified in Bihar in 2002, the process was conducted from July 15 to August 14. Similarly, this time the exercise will also be carried out over 31 days, from June 24 to July 25.

Read more: ADR Moves Plea In Supreme Court Challenging ECI's SIR In Poll-Bound Bihar

Firozabad: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar has made a significant statement regarding the controversy over the voter list in the Bihar elections. He said that if the Election Commission's instructions are read carefully, there should be no confusion.

The voter list in Bihar was prepared in 2003. In this case, individuals whose names are already on that list do not need to present any documents. Similarly, their children are also not required to show any papers. In 2002, the Election Commission updated the voter list within 31 days, and this time too, the list is being updated in the same duration.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanendra Kumar visited the Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to attend a programme. He said that his people live here and he has come to seek their blessings. He added that he had visited the place before as well.

He also held a meeting with the District Magistrate, SSP, and other officials. During the visit, he interacted with the media as well. When asked about the concerns being raised regarding the voter list update ahead of the Bihar elections, he said that the Election Commission is in continuous dialogue with political parties.

Over the past four months, we have held meetings in various Assembly constituencies and districts. The Election Commission itself has been engaging with national and state-level parties. So far, it has met with five national parties and four state parties. Delegations from political parties also meet with the Commission from time to time.

Voters are the most important part of the election process. Responding to questions about the voter list in the Bihar elections, he said that if the election guidelines are properly read and discussed, all issues can be resolved.

For example, individuals whose names were included in the voter list prepared in Bihar 22 years ago, on January 1, 2003, will be considered eligible from a primary standpoint under Article 326 of the Constitution. In other words, those whose names are already on the list will not be required to submit any documents.

If their children have also become voters, they too are not required to submit any documents. As for the time frame, when the voter list was thoroughly verified in Bihar in 2002, the process was conducted from July 15 to August 14. Similarly, this time the exercise will also be carried out over 31 days, from June 24 to July 25.

Read more: ADR Moves Plea In Supreme Court Challenging ECI's SIR In Poll-Bound Bihar

Last Updated : July 5, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025BIHAR VOTER LIST DISPUTECHIEF ELECTION COMMISSIONERGYANENDRA KUMARBIHAR VOTER LIST PREPARED IN 2003

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.