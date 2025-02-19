CDS General Anil Chauhan Meets Uttarakhand CM In Dehradun

Dehradun: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun.

The 45-minute meeting took place prior to the proceedings of the second day of the budget session. Senior minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present here.

After this, Chauhan had a formal conversation with journalists in the Assembly premises. The CDS, who hails from Pauri district, expressed his love for Uttarakhand saying, he often comes to the state. He also said that he has to attend a few more programmes in Dehradun.

Many issues were discussed at the meeting, senior minister Dhan Singh Rawat said. "It is a matter of great fortune that the country's first Defence chief Bipin Rawat was also from Uttarakhand. Interestingly, both Bipin Rawat and Anil Chauhan are from Pauri district," he said.

Speaking on the meeting between Chauhan and the CM, minister Rawat said in May, the state government is going to organise a programme at the native village of CDS Chauhan in Pauri district. He said that a detailed discussion was held regarding this programme.

The minister also said, "Historic steps have been taken for the country's service under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of both the CDSs."

The CM also spoke to Chauhan about the 'Vibrant Village' programme run by the Centre on the borders of China and Nepal adjoining Uttarakhand, the minister added.