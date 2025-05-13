CCL Website Hacked

Ranchi: The website of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) which is a subsidiary company of Coal India Limited has been hacked. The website in question www.centralcoalfields.in is displaying the message ‘Hacked by Mr. Habib 404’ which is qualified by the statement,”You thought you were safe but we are everywhere.”

There is a possibility of this being the handiwork of cyber criminals from Pakistan as it has been signed off with the tagline ‘Pakistan’s cyber have awakened’.

The CCL management has initiated action to put the site back in working condition. Confirming that the CCL website has been hacked, the company’s General Manager (Systems), Mr. Mehra disclosed that the hacking was discovered in the morning and since then the systems and computer professionals have been at work to rectify the website. He said that it can’t be said when the website will be functional again.

The CCL headquarters is located at Darbhanga House in Ranchi. It was started in 1956 as National Coal Development Corporation Limited. The CCL owns 38 coal producing mines besides coal fields and seven washeries. It had produced a record 87.55 million tonnes of coal in 2024-25 coming from Amrapali, Barkasyal, Magadh, Piparwar, North Karnpura, Rajrappa and Rajahra among others.