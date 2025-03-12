ETV Bharat / state

CCB To Appeal In Supreme Court Against Dismissal of Drug Case Involving Actress Ragini Dwivedi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the drug case against actress Ragini Dwivedi and Prashanth Ranka, which was registered at the Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru. The case was filed against them on allegations of organising parties, supplying narcotics to celebrities and businessmen, and engaging in illegal activities for financial gain.

High Court’s Ruling

A bench led by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar ruled that apart from the statements of co-accused individuals, investigating officers failed to provide direct evidence linking the petitioners to organising drug-fueled parties or selling narcotics. The court stated that proceeding with a criminal trial against them would amount to a misuse of legal provisions, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Background of the Case

The case dates back to September 4, 2020, when Central Crime Branch (CCB) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACB) K.C. Gautam registered an FIR against Ragini Dwivedi, Prashanth Ranka, and others on charges of supplying drugs at high-profile parties across Bengaluru. Following an extensive investigation, the police filed a chargesheet on June 8, 2021, which included statements alleging that the accused had distributed narcotic substances at parties in July 2020.