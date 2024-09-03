ETV Bharat / state

To Curb Dummy School Menace, CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection In 27 Educational Institutions In Rajasthan and Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections across 27 schools in Rajasthan and the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure none of them were functioning as 'dummy schools'.

The action was aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to its norms and bylaws, Secretary of the Board, Himanshu Gupta, said in an official statement. The inspections were carried out by at least 27 teams, comprising CBSE officials and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school.

"We meticulously planned and executed the inspections in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe," Gupta said.

According to him, the teams ensured that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools was accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning, which is why the action was kept as a surprise. The secretary said CBSE was dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines.

"The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance," Gupta said.

Notably, the board disaffiliated at least 20 schools in March for allegedly enrolling "dummy students" and ineligible candidates. Five of these schools were in Delhi, and three were in Uttar Pradesh. The CBSE has also downgraded the affiliation of three schools.