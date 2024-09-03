To Curb Dummy School Menace, CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection In 27 Educational Institutions In Rajasthan and Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections across 27 schools in Rajasthan and the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure none of them were functioning as 'dummy schools'.
The action was aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to its norms and bylaws, Secretary of the Board, Himanshu Gupta, said in an official statement. The inspections were carried out by at least 27 teams, comprising CBSE officials and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school.
"We meticulously planned and executed the inspections in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe," Gupta said.
According to him, the teams ensured that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools was accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning, which is why the action was kept as a surprise. The secretary said CBSE was dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines.
"The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance," Gupta said.
Notably, the board disaffiliated at least 20 schools in March for allegedly enrolling "dummy students" and ineligible candidates. Five of these schools were in Delhi, and three were in Uttar Pradesh. The CBSE has also downgraded the affiliation of three schools.
What Are Dummy Schools?
The issue of 'dummy schools has come to the fore in the last few years as more and more school and higher secondary students prepare for competitive exams.
A student enrolled in a dummy school is not required to attend classes and can appear for the board exams without having to worry about attendance. Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer admission to such schools so that they can focus solely on their preparation for the competitive exams.
In Rajasthan's Kota, posters of different dummy schools along with their rates were seen splashed across the city last year. Ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 dummy schools charge different rates depending on the boards they are affiliated with.
Aspirants choose dummy schools keeping in mind the quota in medical and engineering institutes available for students from certain states. For example, candidates who have completed their class 11 and 12 education in Delhi are considered for seat quota in medical colleges of the national capital under the Delhi State Quota.
With the number of suicides among competitive exam aspirants in Kota hitting a record high, experts have warned against the concept of dummy schools, saying students staying away from regular schools early often struggle with restricted personality development and growth. (With agency inputs)
Read More