CBSE Cracks Down: 27 Schools In Rajasthan and Delhi Issued Show Cause Notice For Dummy Enrollment

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show cause notice to at least 27 schools for enrolling dummy students, in violation of its affiliation norms.
This comes after the board conducted surprise inspections at these schools in Rajasthan and the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday.
"Majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the Board's affiliation bye-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating 'dummy' enrolments," Secretary of the Board, Himanshu Gupta, said in a statement.
He said these schools were also found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board. "CBSE has taken cognizance of these serious violations and is in the process of issuing show-cause notices to the defaulting schools. Legal action is also being contemplated against those found guilty of non-compliance," he said.
"CBSE is committed to upholding educational standards and will persist in enforcing stringent measures against any violations of its regulations," Gupta added.
Notably, the board disaffiliated at least 20 schools in March for allegedly enrolling "dummy students" and ineligible candidates. Five of these schools were in Delhi, and three were in Uttar Pradesh. The CBSE has also downgraded the affiliation of three schools.
Know About Dummy Schools
The issue of dummy schools has come to the fore in the last few years as more and more school and higher secondary students prepare for competitive exams.
A student enrolled in a dummy school is not required to attend classes and can appear for the board exams without having to worry about attendance. Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer admission to such schools so that they can focus solely on their preparation for the competitive exams.
Read More