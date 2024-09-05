ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Cracks Down: 27 Schools In Rajasthan and Delhi Issued Show Cause Notice For Dummy Enrollment

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show cause notice to at least 27 schools for enrolling dummy students, in violation of its affiliation norms.

This comes after the board conducted surprise inspections at these schools in Rajasthan and the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday.

"Majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the Board's affiliation bye-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating 'dummy' enrolments," Secretary of the Board, Himanshu Gupta, said in a statement.

He said these schools were also found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board. "CBSE has taken cognizance of these serious violations and is in the process of issuing show-cause notices to the defaulting schools. Legal action is also being contemplated against those found guilty of non-compliance," he said.