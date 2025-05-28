Experts Hail Move To Establish 'Sugar Board' In CBSE Schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Experts have welcomed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s move to establish sugar boards in schools affiliated to it. Diabetes in children is a growing issue, according to diabetologist Dr. Prashant Chaudhary. He explained that some children produce very little or no insulin, making it necessary to administer external insulin doses.

The risk increases for children who consume excessive sugar and fast food, or if there is a family history of diabetes. Symptoms can include poor growth, fatigue, and frequent fevers. "Diabetes can be prevented by regular exercise and eating a proper diet,'' Dr. Chaudhary added.

Dr. Sulekha Dhage explains the Sugar Board initiative and its impact on student's health awareness. (Etv Bharat)

The CBSE has mandated the installation of 'Sugar Boards' in all affiliated schools. These boards will provide vital information about the harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption, aiming to promote awareness from an early age.

The initiative seeks to ensure that the next generation grows up healthier and is more informed. According to Sulekha Dhage, Principal of Gaikwad Global School, CBSE has instructed all schools to implement this by July 15.

India is emerging as a global economic powerhouse and is home to one of the largest youth populations. At the same time, it's also becoming one of the leading countries where other diseases are prevalent, too. Diabetes was previously a disease found in the elderly, but today, it is becoming increasingly common among children, mainly due to excessive consumption of chocolates, fast food, and reduced outdoor activity.

To combat this trend, CBSE has taken a proactive step by requiring schools to install 'Sugar Boards' to educate students on the risks associated with high sugar intake.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a healthier India, this initiative aims to inspire children to adopt healthier habits from a young age and to ensure a disease-free nation. The 'Sugar Boards' will contain information regarding the dangers of excessive sugars, including not only diabetes but also other serious conditions like cancer. Every school is expected to have these boards in place by July 15, making it a mandatory part of the upcoming academic year.

In line with this health initiative, schools are also introducing positive changes. At Gaikwad Global School, students are no longer allowed to distribute chocolates during birthdays or festivals. Instead, they are encouraged to share healthier options like 'chikki' (jaggery snacks), dry fruits, or nutritious biscuits. Students are also advised to bring protein-rich pulses and balanced meals in their lunch boxes, said Dhage.