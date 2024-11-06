ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Disaffiliates 21 Schools, Downgrades Six In Delhi, Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has disaffiliated 21 schools due to a significant number of non-attending students from Classes IX-XII, and downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level across Delhi and Rajasthan, the CBSE official said on Wednesday.

According to CBSE, the decision was taken following surprise inspections in 27 schools across Delhi and Rajasthan. The practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. To address this issue, CBSE has taken decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. The Board will strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices.

The CBSE conducted a series of surprise inspections in 27 affiliated educational institutions across Rajasthan and Delhi on September 3. The prime objective of the surprise checks was to ascertain that schools were operating in compliance with the norms of regular attendance of students as per affiliation and examination byelaws of the Board, it said.