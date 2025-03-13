ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025: Hindi Paper To Be Held As Scheduled On March 15

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that the class 12 Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) exam will be conducted as scheduled on March 15 but alternative arrangements will be made for students facing difficulties due to extended Holi celebrations in some areas.

Holi will be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country while extended celebrations will be held on March 15 in a few areas. For students who are unable to appear at the examination due to the extended celebrations will be allowed to appear in a special exam that is held for sports students.

In an official statement, CBSE said, "CBSE has made a significant move by announcing the Date Sheet for Board Examinations three months in advance. This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedule effectively. This proactive step helped students to manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organised and efficient manner. As part of the schedule, CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2025."