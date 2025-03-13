ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025: Hindi Paper To Be Held As Scheduled On March 15

Students failing to take CBSE Class 12 Hindi exam on March 15 for extended Holi celebrations can appear in special exam, held for sports candidates.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Hindi Paper Will Be Held As Scheduled On March 15
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 8:06 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that the class 12 Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) exam will be conducted as scheduled on March 15 but alternative arrangements will be made for students facing difficulties due to extended Holi celebrations in some areas.

Holi will be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country while extended celebrations will be held on March 15 in a few areas. For students who are unable to appear at the examination due to the extended celebrations will be allowed to appear in a special exam that is held for sports students.

In an official statement, CBSE said, "CBSE has made a significant move by announcing the Date Sheet for Board Examinations three months in advance. This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedule effectively. This proactive step helped students to manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organised and efficient manner. As part of the schedule, CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2025."

Students who are unable to take the exam on March 15 will be able to appear in a special exam, conducted under CBSE's existing policy for students participating in national and international sports events.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams commenced on February 15.

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that the class 12 Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) exam will be conducted as scheduled on March 15 but alternative arrangements will be made for students facing difficulties due to extended Holi celebrations in some areas.

Holi will be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country while extended celebrations will be held on March 15 in a few areas. For students who are unable to appear at the examination due to the extended celebrations will be allowed to appear in a special exam that is held for sports students.

In an official statement, CBSE said, "CBSE has made a significant move by announcing the Date Sheet for Board Examinations three months in advance. This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedule effectively. This proactive step helped students to manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organised and efficient manner. As part of the schedule, CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2025."

Students who are unable to take the exam on March 15 will be able to appear in a special exam, conducted under CBSE's existing policy for students participating in national and international sports events.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams commenced on February 15.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARDHINDI EXAMHOLI CELEBRATIONSCBSE CLASS 12 HINDI EXAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.