CBI Under Madhya Pradesh Varsity Glare For Nonpayment Of Hostel Rent Worth Over 51 Lakh

Gwalior: The CBI team, which had booked rooms at the international hostel of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya for its stay in connection with the Vyapam scam, is in the eye of the storm from the authorities of the university for nonpayment of room rent.

Anil Saxena, registrar of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya said the CBI kept the rooms in its possession for years but did not give a single penny till today. According to him, the bill shot up to Rs 51 lakh.

"The surprising matter is that four rooms which were booked later were also kept in possession of the CBI for a long time. When the rooms were not vacated even after they had left, the belongings kept in them were locked. A guard was also posted there. However, those rooms had to be vacated about four months ago at the end of 2024 because the university was not able to use these rooms," Saxena said.

Rooms rented for 19 months

Actually, the CBI team came to Gwalior to investigate the Vyapam case in 2015. During that time, 10 rooms were booked at the international hostel of the agricultural university by the then collector of Gwalior. The CBI team members came and stayed there from August 31, 2015, to March 31, 2017, for about 19 months. Till November 2017, these rooms were kept booked for the agency but the rent has not been paid to date.

The officer stayed in the rooms for 3.5 years

After about a year and a half, another group of senior CBI officers came to Gwalior. Then four rooms were booked for seven days at the same hostel for the CBI team by the then superintendent of police. The CBI officials stayed there from November 4, 2019, to April 19, 2023, and then again, no payment was made.

The university management said that the rent of 10 rooms booked earlier was about Rs 26,30800 lakh. While the rent of the four rooms rose to Rs 25,16000. In total, the rent of the rooms provided to the CBI officials shot up to about Rs 51,19,800 lakh which was not paid.

A reminder sent 5 times

Saxena added, "Many times, reminders have been sent to the collector and SP regarding the payment but to date, no money has been received by the agricultural university, which receives a limited amount from the government. It includes everything from maintenance to electricity and other arrangements. In this case, the guest house charges are also fixed. But reminders are being sent continuously through letters but the agency did not reply."