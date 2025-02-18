'No Records Or Case Property Stolen,' CBI To Return Agartala Accommodation After Theft

Agartala: The CBI on Monday said that it will return its "temporary accommodation" in Agartala to the Tripura government where a theft had allegedly taken place recently with thieves scooting away doors, windows, furniture and other materials from there.

Tripura Police on February 13 arrested six individuals involved in the burglary and recovered a significant amount of stolen furniture, including seven steel almirahs, seven doors, four windows, a geyser, and a chair, among other items.

The agency said that the premises were not a "CBI office" but a state government quarters given to the agency as a temporary accommodation for the visiting staff in 2023 immediately after the Chit Funds Scam cases were transferred to it.

"No official documents or case property or case records of the CBI are kept in the said premises. No records or case property were stolen. The office of the CBI Unit at Agartala is functioning from different premises and not from the aforesaid quarters," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The said quarters have not been used even for residential purposes in the recent past, it said. "Some of the furniture items given by the state government have been stolen from these quarters as nobody was staying there. An FIR has been registered and state police have arrested the suspects and also recovered some of the furniture items. Since the said premises is not being used any longer, the same is being returned to the state government," the statement said.