CBI To Probe Bhiwani Playschool Teacher's 'Murder' Case, Family To Perform Last Rites Today After CM Saini's Assurance

Bhiwani: Amid growing protest over the mysterious death of a 19-year-old playschool teacher, Manisha, in Haryana's Bhiwani district, the government has now handed over probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), informed chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitte), CM Saini mentioned that the state government and police administration are working together with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for Manisha and her family.

"I am myself monitoring the case. Considering the family's demand, the Haryana government has decided to hand over the case to CBI for an impartial investigation," CM Saini said, assuring that justice will be ensured in the matter.

Following the chief minister's assurance, victim Manisha's father Sanjay said, "The government has accepted our demand for a CBI investigation. The last rites of my daughter will be performed today."

Government has taken action against six police officers including the Superintendent of Police (SP) for alleged dereliction of duty. After CM Saini took cognisance, Bhiwani SP Manbir Singh was removed and Sumit Kumar was appointed as the new SP. This apart, Loharu police station in-charge Ashok, female ASI Shakuntala, Dial-112 Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team's ASI Anoop, constable Pawan and SPO Dharmendra have also been suspended. Moreover, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, sources said.

What Happened To Manisha

On August 11, Manisha, a resident of Dhani Laxman village in Bhiwani and working as a teacher in a private playschool, left school and went to a nearby nursing college to inquire about admission. However, she did not return home. Two days later, on August 13, she was found dead with her throat slit in a field in Singhani village in Bhiwani district. Her family members accused the police of delaying registration of a complaint in the matter, and refused to cremate her until those responsible are arrested. Manisha's post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors of PGIMS hospital at Rohtak.

Read More

Politicians Flay BJP-Led Haryana Govt Over Teacher's Murder; People Hit Streets In Protest