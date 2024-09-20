ETV Bharat / state

CBI Interrogates TMC Youth Leader in RG Kar Hospital Case

By PTI

The CBI is investigating TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey for potential links to the murder of a trainee doctor found dead at the hospital. Pandey's hotel check-in with a woman friend on the day of the murder raised questions, leading to inquiries into his activities and hotel records.

Representational Image (IANS)

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday interrogated TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey, who is also a house staff at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor, an officer said. Pandey was questioned for hours at the CBI's CGO Complex office before he left late in the night, he said.

"Pandey's phone number was found in the call lists of several persons. He had checked in at a hotel in Salt Lake with a woman friend on the day the trainee doctor's body was found. We are trying to ascertain his activities on that day," the CBI officer said.

The CBI also summoned the hotel authorities to provide details of Pandey's bookings and payments made. "The hotel room was booked via an app. He checked in on August 9 afternoon and left the next morning. We are trying to find out what was the purpose of his stay there," the officer said.

The body of the trainee doctor was found at the hospital on August 9, triggering a nationwide outrage.

TAGGED:

RG KAR HOSPITAL CASECBI ON RG KAR CASEKOLKATA RG KAR DOCTOR RAPE MURDER

